iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,263,346 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 1,783,158 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,878,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,515. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $382.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.39. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

