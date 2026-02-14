Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,687,589 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 3,892,965 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,251,569 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,251,569 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,891,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,745,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,220,000 after buying an additional 4,524,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,744,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,238,000 after buying an additional 3,230,427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,166,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,516,000 after buying an additional 2,464,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,835,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,660 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SCHG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. 21,425,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,545,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

