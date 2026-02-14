Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Short Interest Update

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 298,474 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the January 15th total of 454,710 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,769 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,769 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SCHK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.86. 1,795,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

