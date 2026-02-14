SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 439,068 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 15th total of 962,899 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,778,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,778,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.31. 2,809,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 440.9% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

