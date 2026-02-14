SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2026

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNKGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 439,068 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 15th total of 962,899 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,778,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,778,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.31. 2,809,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 440.9% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.