Comparing GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) & Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) and Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GeneDx and Pediatrix Medical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 1 2 7 0 2.60 Pediatrix Medical Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

GeneDx presently has a consensus target price of $138.13, suggesting a potential upside of 53.22%. Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.23%. Given GeneDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeneDx is more favorable than Pediatrix Medical Group.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GeneDx has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pediatrix Medical Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.7% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of GeneDx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and Pediatrix Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx 0.52% 20.22% 11.89% Pediatrix Medical Group 8.44% 20.45% 7.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and Pediatrix Medical Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $305.45 million 8.53 -$52.29 million $0.09 1,001.67 Pediatrix Medical Group $2.01 billion 0.92 -$99.07 million $1.90 11.31

GeneDx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pediatrix Medical Group. Pediatrix Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GeneDx beats Pediatrix Medical Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians. The company also provides maternal-fetal care services, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and unborn babies through affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians, including maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, sonographers, and genetic counselors. In addition, it offers pediatric cardiology care services comprising inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through affiliated pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals, including pediatric nurse practitioners, echocardiographers, other diagnostic technicians, and exercise physiologists; and specialized cardiac care to the fetus, neonatal and pediatric patients. Further, the company provides other pediatric subspecialty care services, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, and pediatric ophthalmologists, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians, pediatric gastroenterologists; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. The company was formerly known as MEDNAX, Inc. and changed its name to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. in July 2022. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

