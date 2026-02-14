Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Short Interest Up 121.7% in January

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,320 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the January 15th total of 10,970 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOG traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $131.05. 13,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Livet Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $473,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

