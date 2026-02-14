Short Interest in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW) Expands By 102.6%

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,879 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the January 15th total of 2,408 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Performance
GPATW stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,175. GP-Act III Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.
GP-Act III Acquisition Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GP-Act III Acquisition
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Did you hear what Nvidia’s CEO said?
Receive News & Ratings for GP-Act III Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP-Act III Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.