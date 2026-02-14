Short Interest in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW) Expands By 102.6%

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,879 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the January 15th total of 2,408 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Performance

GPATW stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,175. GP-Act III Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

GP-Act III Acquisition Company Profile

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as GP Investments Acquisition Corp. II and changed its name to GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. in November 2020. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

