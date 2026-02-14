Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 655 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the January 15th total of 333 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 905 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEGGL traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $24.63. 943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4481 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

Great Elm Group, Inc is a U.S.-based private equity firm and business consolidator focused on acquiring and growing lower middle-market companies. Through its holding company structure, Great Elm Group invests equity capital alongside management teams in established businesses across diverse industries, including business services, healthcare and wellness, industrial services, and consumer products. The company’s disciplined investment approach emphasizes cash-flow stability, operational improvement, and strategic add-on acquisitions.

In June 2022, Great Elm Group, Inc completed the issuance of its 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ: GEGGL), a series of senior unsecured notes that bear interest at a fixed rate payable semiannually and mature in 2027.

