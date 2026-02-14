Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Up 18.9% – Here’s Why

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.9% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.63. 645,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 131,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru. The company was formerly known as Escape Gold Inc and changed its name to Rio Silver Inc in October 2011. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

