Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Short Interest Down 58.1% in January

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,683 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the January 15th total of 4,016 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company's shares are short sold.

Nomura Energy Transition ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWER traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of 174.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74.

Nomura Energy Transition ETF Company Profile

The Macquarie Energy Transition ETF (PWER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies across various sectors that facilitate transition to low carbon energy sources and lower emission power production. PWER was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

