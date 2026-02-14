Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Short Interest Down 58.1% in January

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,683 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the January 15th total of 4,016 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Nomura Energy Transition ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PWER traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of 174.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74.
Nomura Energy Transition ETF Company Profile
