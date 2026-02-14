Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX) Short Interest Update

Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 41,904 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the January 15th total of 96,673 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 702,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 702,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of RFIX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. Simplify Bond Bull ETF has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Bond Bull ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the second quarter worth $331,000.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities. RFIX was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

