iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Short Interest Down 59.8% in January

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,110 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the January 15th total of 64,948 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 214,312 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,570,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,507,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.3%

HEWJ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,692. The firm has a market cap of $569.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.