Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,829 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the January 15th total of 1,382 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSEU. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,986,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,713,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,204 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSEU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 8,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (GSEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed Europe large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of four factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score. GSEU was launched on Mar 2, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

