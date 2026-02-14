BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 96,520 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 48,380 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 171,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 185,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,714. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 72.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE: LEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily allocates its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt instruments issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities and their authorities.

Beyond traditional investment-grade munis, the fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, variable?rate demand obligations, municipal derivatives and other income-producing instruments.

