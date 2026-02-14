BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 96,520 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 48,380 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 171,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 185,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,714. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE: LEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily allocates its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt instruments issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities and their authorities.
Beyond traditional investment-grade munis, the fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, variable?rate demand obligations, municipal derivatives and other income-producing instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Did you hear what Nvidia’s CEO said?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.