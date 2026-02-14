BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 96,520 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 48,380 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 171,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 185,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,714. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 72.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE: LEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily allocates its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt instruments issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities and their authorities.

Beyond traditional investment-grade munis, the fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, variable?rate demand obligations, municipal derivatives and other income-producing instruments.

