iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,296 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 20,214 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,604 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,604 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAK traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.52. The stock had a trading volume of 112,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,242. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $119.23 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The stock has a market cap of $430.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $814,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.