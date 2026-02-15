iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Short Interest Down 47.3% in January

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 56,991 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the January 15th total of 108,228 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.42. 60,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,701. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

