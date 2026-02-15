Short Interest in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Drops By 52.3%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 42,177 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 88,335 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,553.3% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,806. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $95.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%.

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

