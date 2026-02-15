Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Short Interest Down 53.6% in January

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,813 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 21,130 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $48.79.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

