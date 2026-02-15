ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,893 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 44,222 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,050 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 39,050 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SBIO traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $54.79.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

