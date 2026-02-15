Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,803 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the January 15th total of 15,711 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 144,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.52. 131,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,154. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $53.15.
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.
About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF
The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.
