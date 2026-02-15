Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,803 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the January 15th total of 15,711 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 144,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.52. 131,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,154. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 363,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.