RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Short Interest Update

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,372 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the January 15th total of 719 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,978 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.54% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA RIGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend
About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund
The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.
