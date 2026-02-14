Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Down 37.2% in January

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,674,460 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 2,667,267 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,505. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.89. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $215,529,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,958,000 after purchasing an additional 282,661 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.8% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,378,000 after purchasing an additional 107,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 143,811 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,725,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,740,000 after buying an additional 107,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

