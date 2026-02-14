Wall Street Zen Upgrades Spacsphere Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSACU) to “Hold”

Spacsphere Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSACU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Spacsphere Acquisition Price Performance

Spacsphere Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 281,030 shares of the stock traded hands.

Spacsphere Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spacsphere Acquisition (NASDAQ: SSACU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) whose units trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker SSACU. As a blank?check company, its primary purpose is to raise capital through public markets and use those proceeds to identify, acquire, or merge with one or more privately held businesses, thereby bringing a target company public through a business combination or reverse merger.

The company’s main activities center on deal sourcing and transaction execution: evaluating potential acquisition targets, negotiating terms of a business combination, and completing the legal and regulatory steps required to consummate a merger.

