abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 and last traded at GBX 2.35. Approximately 166,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,885,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88.
abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £8.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.76.
abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile
Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth
