abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 and last traded at GBX 2.35. 166,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,885,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.76.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

