Short Interest in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Drops By 56.2%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,107 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the January 15th total of 55,046 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,638 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,887,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBT traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.88. The stock had a trading volume of 211,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund has a 52 week low of $141.38 and a 52 week high of $224.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.58.

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

