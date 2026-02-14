iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Short Interest Update

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,091 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 1,778 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,374 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,374 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Price Performance

IVRS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. 1,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF

The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

