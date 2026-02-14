Short Interest in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Decreases By 57.5%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 236 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 555 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:LSAT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. 6,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,250. The company has a market cap of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $42.54.

Get LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF alerts:

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 186.0%.

About LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF

The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods. LSAT was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.