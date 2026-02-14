Short Interest in Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIT) Grows By 72.0%

Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 934 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the January 15th total of 543 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,257 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,257 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EBIT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $36.78. 34,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF stock. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC owned 13.33% of Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Company Profile

The Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (EBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners index. The fund tracks an index comprised of small cap companies in the US selected and weighted according to their profitability. EBIT was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

