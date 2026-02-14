Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) Short Interest Update

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,990 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 26,434 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer. FDLS was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by Inspire.
