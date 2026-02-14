Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) Short Interest Update

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,990 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 26,434 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 1,942.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 143,725 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000.

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer. FDLS was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by Inspire.

