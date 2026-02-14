First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Short Interest Up 77.8% in January

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 80,511 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 45,274 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA FXZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $80.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 813.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 63,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 56,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

