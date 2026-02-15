Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,050 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 52,834 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 41,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 55.0% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 217.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 224,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with capital preservation. Originally launched in June 1988, the trust is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments. As a closed-end vehicle, it issues a fixed number of shares and may employ leverage to enhance income potential.

The trust’s primary investment strategy centers on senior secured floating-rate loans, often referred to as bank loans, issued by U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.