Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,050 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 52,834 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 41,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.35.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with capital preservation. Originally launched in June 1988, the trust is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments. As a closed-end vehicle, it issues a fixed number of shares and may employ leverage to enhance income potential.
The trust’s primary investment strategy centers on senior secured floating-rate loans, often referred to as bank loans, issued by U.S.
