High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 389,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

High Tide Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc (OTCMKTS:HITID) is a Canada-based vertically integrated specialty retailer and distributor of cannabis and smoking accessories. The company operates a network of retail cannabis dispensaries under the Canna Cabana and Bud Bar brands, alongside smoke shops branded as Smoker’s Corner. Through its wholesale distribution arm, High Tide supplies a broad portfolio of glassware, vaporizers, and other lifestyle products to retailers across Canada and the United States. In addition, the company markets its offerings directly to consumers via its e-commerce platform.

High Tide’s product range spans finishing grinders, smoking devices, rolling papers, and branded accessories for both medicinal and recreational cannabis consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.