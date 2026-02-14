Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.71. 1,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

