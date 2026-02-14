UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $35.45. Approximately 21,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 24,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UOL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

UOL Group Limited is a Singapore-based diversified property company with core activities in real estate development, hospitality operations and asset management. The company develops residential, commercial and mixed-use projects, and holds investment properties in strategic locations across Singapore and other Asia-Pacific markets. Its real estate portfolio encompasses condominiums, office towers and retail spaces, reflecting a focus on urban regeneration and integrated community living.

In property development, UOL Group has delivered a range of landmark projects, from city-fringe residential estates to high-end commercial complexes.

