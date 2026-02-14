Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to acquire or merge with an existing business. The company’s primary objective is to identify and complete a business combination in sectors where it sees strong growth potential, with an emphasis on media, entertainment, sports and digital commerce.

As a blank?check vehicle, Marquee Raine Acquisition does not conduct operating activities of its own.

