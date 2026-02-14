LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.1450. 852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.01% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

