Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 23.8% – Here’s What Happened

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 and last traded at GBX 0.80. 6,847,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 4,240,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Argo Blockchain

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

