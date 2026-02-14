Short Interest in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Drops By 32.6%

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 434 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 644 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 803.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,095 shares during the period. Trailhead Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,221,000. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,076,000.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.45. 4,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,703. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73.

About Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.