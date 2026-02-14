Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.4320 and last traded at $1.44. 7,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Thinkific Labs Stock Up 1.7%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs, Inc (OTCMKTS: THNCF) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that operates Thinkific, an online platform enabling entrepreneurs, educators and businesses to create, market and sell digital courses, workshops and membership sites. The platform combines website-building tools, customizable learning environments and integrated commerce capabilities to support every stage of the course lifecycle—from content creation and student onboarding to analytics and performance tracking.

Thinkific’s product suite includes drag-and-drop course builders, multimedia hosting, discussion forums, quizzes and certificates, as well as marketing and e-commerce features such as coupons, promotions, affiliate management and payment processing.

