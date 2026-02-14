Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 298 and last traded at GBX 298. Approximately 979,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,464,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 price target on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 420.

The firm has a market capitalization of £249.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 243.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 20.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Kitwave Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kitwave Group plc will post 33.0838323 earnings per share for the current year.

Kitwave Group plc is a delivered wholesale business with over 2,100 employees and a network of 37 depots able to support delivery throughout the UK, specialising in selling impulse products (such as confectionery, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream), frozen and chilled foods, alcohol, groceries and tobacco to over 46,000, mainly independent, customers. Currently, the Group sells a broad portfolio of over 44,000 Ambient, Frozen & Chilled and Foodservice products.

The diverse customer base includes independent convenience retailers, leisure outlets, vending machine operators, foodservice providers and other wholesalers, as well as leading national retailers.

