Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank check vehicle, Epiphany Technology Acquisition does not conduct commercial operations of its own but holds trust funds while seeking an appropriate target in the technology and innovation sectors.

The company completed its IPO of units consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one?third of a redeemable warrant, raising gross proceeds to pursue a business combination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.