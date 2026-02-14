Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized in Delaware with the principal objective of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the decarbonization sector. Since its initial public offering, the firm has held the capital raised in a trust account pending identification and approval of a target company that aligns with its strategy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions through innovative technologies and infrastructure solutions.

The company’s focus spans a broad array of decarbonization business models, including but not limited to renewable energy generation, energy storage, carbon capture and utilization, hydrogen production, and electrification of industrial processes.

