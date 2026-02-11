Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 and last traded at GBX 175. 2,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.

Tandem Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The firm has a market cap of £9.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Tandem Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.