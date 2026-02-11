Short Interest in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Drops By 89.5%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 68 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 649 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of JOJO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 6,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.53.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. This is an increase from ATAC Credit Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF ( NYSEARCA:JOJO Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market. JOJO was launched on Jul 15, 2021 and is managed by ATAC.

