Krones (ETR:KRN) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €138.60 and last traded at €138.60. Approximately 21,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €138.80.

Krones Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €136.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics. The Filling and Packaging Technology segment offers machines and lines for stretch blow molders, bottle washing, filling, inspection, labelling, conveying, product packing, palletizing, treatment, technology products, as well as for producing PET containers and converting used plastic bottles into food-grade recycled material.

