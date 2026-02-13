Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 13,998 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Rhea Posedel sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $420,219.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 456,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,509.58. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 1,377,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,946. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $883.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 697.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 405,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

