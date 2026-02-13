Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 13,998 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Rhea Posedel sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $420,219.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 456,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,509.58. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 1,377,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,946. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $883.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
AEHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.
The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.
