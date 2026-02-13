Jennifer Allison Haworth Sells 10,000 Shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,944.06. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.2%

GL traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 470,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $152.71.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Evercore downgraded Globe Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.