Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 33,333 Shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $689,659.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 648,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,596.12. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Friday, February 13th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $685,013.70.

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE ATEN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $20.70. 1,090,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,283. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.23.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,722,000 after buying an additional 1,425,792 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,795,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 992,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 771,405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 103.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,365,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after buying an additional 695,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 40.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after buying an additional 588,922 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.