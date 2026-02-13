Errol Samuelson Sells 7,015 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol Samuelson sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $310,133.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,098. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. 3,403,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 481.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $50.00 price objective on Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

